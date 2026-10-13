UDF calls on government to take measures within NATO over attacks

UDF once again condemned the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea and called on the Bulgarian government to take all necessary measures within NATO. The position was spread after the new attacks off the Bulgarian coast, in which the ship “Chelsea 3“ was hit, and another vessel sank.

“UDF once again and categorically condemns Russia's aggressive policy in the Black Sea and the pirate attacks on peaceful merchant ships. We call on the Bulgarian government to take all necessary measures within NATO“, the party's position states.

According to the UDF, the well-intentioned behavior of the Bulgarian government towards Russia does not lead to a reduction in tension. “Russia does not recognize the good-intentioned behavior of the Bulgarian government towards it, but considers it weakness“, the party stated.

The ship “Chelsea 3“, flying the Maltese flag, was hit by a drone about 15 nautical miles from Byala. The incident was reported at around 1:57 a.m. The crew of 15 was evacuated to Varna, and according to the Associated Press, five sailors received medical attention for minor injuries. Initial reports on the number of victims differ, and the causes and origin of the attack have not been officially established.

In another incident in the Black Sea, a merchant ship sank, and according to the Associated Press, one crew member was rescued. The attacks are the latest since October 6, when two ships were hit in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Then one vessel sank, and the crew of the other was evacuated.

The UDF called on Bulgarian political forces to unite due to the tension on the eastern border. “Bulgaria cannot cope alone, this is a matter of collective security“, the position says.

Bulgarian authorities continue to clarify who is behind the strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Russia, while Russia and Ukraine have denied responsibility for the attacks on the ships hit on October 6. Bulgaria has requested international support for the investigation and monitoring of the maritime zone, and Prime Minister Rumen Radev said he would invite Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for talks.