Road conditions: traffic, repairs and restrictions in our country

The road conditions in the country remain complicated by repairs on main routes, temporary restrictions on passes and fog in the plain areas. The "Road Infrastructure" Agency warns drivers to drive with increased caution and reasonable speed.

On the "Trakia" Motorway between the 33rd and 39th kilometers in the direction of Burgas, traffic is limited to 100 km/h due to the installation of road markings. At Muhovo, a section in the emergency lane is being secured. In the Pazardzhik region, between the 55th and 60th kilometers in the direction of Sofia, a speed limit of 100 km/h has also been introduced due to marking works.

On the „Maritsa“ motorway between the 110th and 111th kilometers in the direction of the „Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint, traffic is carried out in one lane due to repairs to expansion joints on a bridge structure. The speed is limited to 50 km/h. There are no restrictions on the „Cherno more“ and „Evropa“ motorways.

Closed passages and repairs on first-class roads

The „Vrbishki“, „Zlatishki“, „Dyulinski“ passages are closed or prohibited for all vehicles and “Pamporovo“. “Kotlenski“, “Pechinski“, “Prevala“, “Predel“, “Primorski“, “Republikata“, “Rishki“, “Rozhen“ and “Troyanski“ are open.

Vehicles over 12 tons, trailers and vehicles over 12 meters long are not allowed on “Petrohan“. Restrictions for heavy vehicles are also in effect on the “Aitoski“, “Vratnik“, “Tvardishki“ passes. and “Shipka“.

Repair activities continue in the directions Vratsa-Mezdra, Yana station-Botevgrad, Karnobat-Aitos and Plovdiv-Harmanli. In some sections, traffic is in one lane, and the speed is limited to 50 km/h.

Traffic at the borders

“Border Police“ reports very intense traffic for trucks on the exit from Bulgaria to Turkey through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ border checkpoints. Traffic is normal at the points with Greece, Serbia, Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia.

There will be a temporary organization at the Danube Bridge near Ruse due to the installation of water drainage facilities. The right lane will be closed between October 19 and 22, and the left lane between October 26 and 29. Transportation will be carried out in both directions in the free lane at intervals of 20 minutes.

Tourism conditions and traffic police data

In the mountains, the conditions are wintery in the higher parts. On Botev Peak, minus 5 degrees, fog, light wind and 6 centimeters of snow cover were recorded. At the “Vasil Levski“ hut, the temperature is 3 degrees, the weather is cloudy, and the wind is calm.

For the last reported 24 hours, 21 serious accidents were registered with 18 injured and no fatalities. Since the beginning of October, the victims are 26, and the injured – 430. Since the beginning of the year, 392 people have died in road accidents and 6,832 have been injured.

Within the framework of the police operation for the period 9-15 October, 107,473 motor vehicles and 134,892 drivers and passengers were checked. 33,681 tickets and 2,770 acts were drawn up. 147 drivers were found to have driven after consuming alcohol, as well as 40 drivers who had driven after consuming narcotic substances or their analogues.

The fire department responded to 75 reports

The General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection reported 75 reports of accidents. 42 fires were extinguished, nine of which caused direct material damage. Firefighters carried out 26 rescue and relief operations, and one person died in the fires.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg