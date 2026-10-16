More than half of the most expensive Renault was ordered before production began

The market interest in the most extreme interpretation of the French giant surprised even the most optimistic analysts in the automotive industry. Although the serial assembly of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E supercar has not yet started, over a thousand enthusiasts have already made their firm reservations. This means that more than half of the entire planned series is completely sold out. The edition is strictly limited to 1980 copies - a symbolic gesture pointing to the year in which the original legendary model made its debut and forever changed the history of rally championships. As we have already informed you, there is also a Bulgarian trace among the buyers, as one of these exceptional cars has already been officially ordered for a collector in our country.

Although nominally related to the base city model Renault 5 E-Tech, this racing project represents a completely different engineering breed. The visual language borrows the aggressive aesthetics of the classic Group B racers of the 1980s. The massive bulging fenders, the huge rear wing and the brutal aerodynamic body kit give the body a dramatic profile. The interior of the coupe is cleared of all unnecessary and offers a strictly two-seater configuration, reinforced with sports seats of the “trough“ type and racing seat belts.

The drive relies on an extremely radical scheme, including two autonomous electric motors, located directly in the rear wheels. This architecture provides a total output of an impressive 555 horsepower, turning the compact machine into a real weapon for the track. The sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h takes less than 3.5 seconds, and the top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h. The 70 kWh battery pack guarantees an autonomy of around 400 kilometers on the WLTP cycle, while using a high-voltage 800-volt architecture. Using a fast charger with a power of up to 350 kW, recharging from 15 to 80 percent takes just fifteen minutes.

However, joining the list of selected buyers requires a serious financial commitment. Each order is confirmed with a non-refundable deposit of 50,000 euros, and the starting price of the model starts at approximately 160,000 euros. After this first step, future owners are given complete freedom to customize the exterior color combinations, unique interior upholstery and carbon details, which will further increase the price of the final product. However, prospective buyers will have to arm themselves with patience, as the first official deliveries to customers are not scheduled until 2028.