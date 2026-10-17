Changes to trams 11 and 12 due to repairs on Rozhen Blvd.

Temporary changes to the movement of tram lines 11 and 12 are being introduced in Sofia on October 17 and 18 due to repairs to the track on Rozhen Blvd. . The work will be in the section from the overpass at the railway line to the Iliyantsi tram turntable.

„On October 17 and 18, repair work will be carried out on the tram track on Rozhen Blvd.,““, the Sofia Municipality announced. The repair will be carried out between 08:00 and 16:00, and both tracks will be occupied. It is planned to level the track along the axis and level with a sleeper tamping machine “Placer“.

How will the trams run

From 04:30 to 16:00 on both days, tram line 11 will run from the “Knyazhevo“ district to the “Vrbnitsa 1“ residential area. Line 12 will serve the route between “Journalist“ and “Sofia North“ station.

After 16:00 on October 17 and 18, the movement of both lines will be restored along their permanent routes.

Temporary bus between the station and Iliyantsi

A temporary bus line 12TM will be opened to serve the affected section between “Sofia North“ station and “Iliyantsi“ district. In the direction of “Iliyantsi“ the buses will pass through “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ and “Rozhen“ boulevards, the “Nadezhda“ overpass, “Iliyansko Shose“ Str. and ul. „Petar Panayotov“, before reaching the stop „Centera kv. Iliyantsi – on request“.

In the opposite direction, the line will depart from the same stop in the „Iliyantsi“ district, will pass along bul. „Rozhen“, ul. „Petar Panayotov“, ul. „Iliyansko shose“ and the overpass „Nadezhda“, and the final stop will be at bul. „Knyaginya Maria Luiza“.

The buses will stop at all existing bus stops along the route, with the exception of the „Centralna gara“ stop for lines 21 and 22 and the „Bul. Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ for line 60.

Traffic restriction on the overpass „Nadezhda“

Until October 30, the entry of vehicles on the southern road connection of the overpass „Nadezhda“ in the direction from „Ilientsi“ Blvd. to „Istoriya Slavianobulgarska“ Blvd.

Sources: bta.bg