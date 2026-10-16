Important news in FACTS on 10/16/2026

Radan Kanev: Russia is committing state terrorism in the Black Sea

The attacks against peaceful vessels in the Black Sea are targeted terrorist actions by Russian forces, and Bulgaria must strengthen its defense capabilities. This was stated by the chairman of the DSB and MEP Radan Kanev in an interview with bTV.

96% of Bulgarians want zero tolerance on the road

96% of Bulgarians support zero tolerance for driving after using alcohol or drugs. This is shown by a national representative survey by BNT and the “Myara“ agency, dedicated to measures against the war on the roads. Over 90% of respondents insist on uncompromising actions, strict control and severe penalties for violators.

Expert: Arson near Plana may limit Starlink traffic

The arson of antennas connected to the Starlink satellite system near Sofia may be an attempt to limit European internet traffic. This was commented by cybersecurity expert Stanislav Atanasov on Euronews Bulgaria, emphasizing that the causes of the incident must be established by the investigation.

Kostadin Kostadinov: Our meetings are open so that we can talk even with those we don't like

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane”, Kostadin Kostadinov, was a guest on the show “Osche ut dne”, where he shared that he and Petar Volgin are having a different conversation with voters in order to find together what unites us all.

Iliyana Yotova: It is time for the institutions to work together to get Bulgaria through the crises

It is time in Bulgaria to be together, it is time for unification. A time when, with all our courage, with the energy and potential of the Bulgarian people, we can solve the problems, together all the institutions can get Bulgaria through the crises, in agreement to seek good solutions. With these words, presidential candidate Iliana Yotova addressed supporters in Vratsa.

Former prime ministers called on Radev to condemn Russia

Ivan Kostov, Boyko Borisov, Kiril Petkov and Nikolay Denkov called on Rumen Radev's government to unequivocally condemn Russia for the escalation of the war in the Black Sea. The appeal is also addressed to the European Union and NATO.

Bulgaria participates in a joint purchase of missiles for IRIS-T

Bulgaria is participating in a European project proposal for the joint purchase of missiles for the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems. The lead country is Germany, and the expected grant funding from the European Commission is about 19 million euros in total for the participating countries. The funds have not yet been finally approved.

Andrei Novakov wants an EU mission in the Black Sea

The European Union should discuss a naval mission in the Black Sea to protect merchant ships, EPP MEP Andrey Novakov suggested. According to him, the operation could be organized along the lines of the EU mission in the Red Sea, aimed at the security of merchant shipping.

Iva Mihailova remains in „Pirogov“ at least another week

Iva Mihaylova will remain in “Pirogov“ for at least another week, while doctors perform the necessary tests and assess how to continue the treatment of her spine. She is admitted to the hospital's neurosurgery department.

Alexander Pulev in Baltimore: Bulgarian companies have potential for strategic partnerships with American business

Bulgaria is open to American investment and has a strong political will to take bilateral relations to the next level through long-term partnerships and industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, who visited Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

New price increase for cigarettes coming in March 2027

Cigarettes in Bulgaria are expected to increase in price again in March 2027. The reason is a new increase in excise duty, which will come into effect on March 1 and will increase the total rate from 120 to 126 euros per 1,000 pieces.

Kostadin Kostadinov: Make a different choice in the name of Bulgaria, its freedom and independence

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane“, Kostadin Kostadinov, visited Pleven for a meeting with citizens, which took place at a pre-election point located in front of the Chapel-mausoleum in the city center. He shared that the election campaign of the presidential candidate pair Kostadinov - Volgin is taking place with meetings not in halls, but outdoors in the squares of many settlements.

Neither party nor committee sent a representative for the code

No representative of a party, coalition or initiative committee responded to the invitation for a public review of the source code of the systems that will process the voting data in the presidential elections on October 25. The demonstration of the Central Election Commission and “Information Service“ was held in the National Assembly.

Minister Peev gave 2 weeks to prepare BDZ and “Ivkoni Express“ for rail transport from December 13

Five working groups will prepare specific decisions on the key issues related to the provision of the railway service from December 13, 2026. The Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev gave a two-week deadline for finalizing the work on the preparation for the provision of railway passenger service by a state and private carrier. In early 2026, a contract was signed under which “Ivkoni Express“ will take over 25% of passenger rail transport.

Bulgaria is second in the eurozone in annual inflation

Bulgaria is second in the eurozone in annual inflation in September with 5.6%, according to Eurostat data. Higher consumer price growth was reported only in Lithuania - 6.1%. Cyprus and Luxembourg occupy the next positions with 5.2% each.

Rashkov on pardons: The presidency is not a hospital, and the president and vice president are not nurses

The presidency is not a hospital, nor are the president and vice president nurses to show mercy, said former Interior Minister and MP from "We Continue the Change" Boyko Rashkov regarding the case of Ognyan Atanasov, known as "Petrich Escobar" and pardons.