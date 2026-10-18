Krum Zarkov: Russia and Ukraine must sit at the negotiating table. The alternative is war with more countries

The security of shipping in the Black Sea cannot be guaranteed while a full-scale war is underway between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated to "Oporni horo" by the Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Krum Zarkov.

According to him, a way must be found for the two sides to sit at the negotiating table.

"The opposite alternative is a military conflict with even more countries involved. God forbid, European ones, and this is a tragedy of such a scale that all small attempts for some other percentage dividend are truly unworthy", emphasized the leader of the left.

"If we are far from the negotiating table, we are close to this tragedy".

Zarkov quoted the words of the President of the European Council Antonio Costa that it is time for Europe to come up with its own initiative for peace, and not to rely on American efforts.

He also commented on Bulgaria's support for the diesel deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump.

"This deal is again a political act - this time a demonstration by the American president that he gets along well with his Russian counterpart. Whether the Bulgarian side has anything to do with it, I don't see. There is no way to reduce the prices of a column with this deal," Zarkov was categorical.

The guest pointed out that the reduction in price could happen in another way: "The price of a column is largely formed by excise duties and VAT."

According to Zarkov, there is no common vision for taxation.

"These are incidental, extreme, sometimes extravagant measures, applied once or short-term, which can be said to have a crisis nature, but often create more crises than they could solve. We need a complete reassessment of the taxation system, of the tax burden for both individuals and legal entities. And to level out the burden, which in Bulgaria is practically regressive - it is not flat. Taking the system as a whole, it is clear that the more you earn in our country, the less percentage you contribute to the total", Zarkov revealed to Bulgaria ON AIR.

When asked whether GERB's votes are necessary for Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, he replied:

"If you are talking, do we want GERB to say "Vote for us" - no. But if there are people who voted for GERB and now have decided to support Iliyana Yotova's candidacy, that is their right".