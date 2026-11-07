How Air Traffic Control Responds to a Bomb Threat on Board

More than 30 flights in Europe and Bulgaria have been affected by false bomb threats over the past week. No explosive devices were found during the checks carried out. The alerts were received by phone, email, through the airport or via the airline operating the flight.

Upon receiving such information, the State Enterprise “Air Traffic Services” notifies the Air Force and the respective airport. An operations headquarters is then convened in accordance with protocol, involving the services required for the specific case. The aircraft is usually directed to an isolated area, away from the other aircraft and the terminals.

“Once we receive this information, we are obliged, in accordance with the agreements we have, to inform all those affected – the Air Force and the airport, if they are not already aware of it,” said Ivan Dyaksov, director general of the State Enterprise “Air Traffic Services”.

The decision on where the aircraft will land is made by the commander and the airline. Once Air Traffic Services is informed of the selected airport, the flight is given priority over the other traffic and directed along the safest and most direct route. This is the key task of air traffic controllers in an emergency.

When are fighter jets deployed?

In some of the cases reported in recent days, civilian aircraft were escorted by fighter jets. According to Dyaksov, the decision is made after analyzing the alert, the aircraft’s location and the time remaining until landing. Weather conditions are also taken into account, as they must allow the aircraft to take off and carry out the mission.

On November 4, two aircraft traveling to Sofia were inspected following alerts about explosive devices. According to information cited by bTV, one of the flights was from Bergamo and the other from Dublin. Both aircraft landed at Sofia Airport, and no explosives were found during the inspections.

More than 3,000 flights a day

More than 3,000 flights a day and over 1 million a year are handled in Bulgarian airspace. That is why emergency situations are part of air traffic controllers’ training. The training of new staff lasts one year and nine months and includes a theoretical stage, simulator work and on-the-job training with real aircraft under the supervision of an instructor.

The training program includes a separate stage for emergency situations. According to instructor Doncho Mitkov, trainees go through simulated scenarios so that they can respond effectively once they begin working in an operational position.

Diverting an aircraft creates difficulties for passengers and airlines. Todor Ivandzhikov, chairman of the Bulgarian Association of the Aviation Industry, told the Bulgarian National Radio that an aircraft inspection by the relevant services usually takes between three and four hours. In his words, the additional costs for fuel, military aviation and schedule changes may put pressure on ticket prices.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg