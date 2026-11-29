Vasil Levski Sofia Airport did not suspend operations, but snowfall and problems with some of the de-icing equipment led to cancelled flights and delays of up to eight hours. This was stated by SOF Connect Chief Executive Officer Jesus Caballero on the programme “120 Minutes”.

According to him, 50 departing flights had been scheduled for the day, five of which were cancelled. Others were delayed by up to eight hours. Of the 48 scheduled arrivals, two were cancelled. The difference in the figures is due to the separate reporting of departing and arriving flights.

“Some of the de-icing machines that should be used to remove ice from aircraft were not ready and had been damaged. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Caballero said.

The problems were with ground handling

The airport operator is responsible for clearing the runway, aprons and parking stands, while airlines work with ground-handling operators to service aircraft, baggage and carry out de-icing. According to Caballero, some of the machines were not in working order, and capacity was insufficient for the workload in the winter conditions.

The snow on the aircraft reached around 40 centimetres. Because of the accumulation of snow and ice, the process took approximately twice as long. The busiest period was between 5 and 9 a.m., when an average of 14 flights had to pass through the de-icing areas.

Some passengers remained on board the aircraft for between four and five hours before being given the opportunity to disembark. Caballero said that after the problem was identified, the airlines had been asked to return the aircraft to the terminal so that passengers could receive food and drinks and be informed.

Inspection of the operators begins

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev ordered the Directorate General “Civil Aviation Administration” to inspect the activities of “SOF Connect” and the airport’s three ground-handling operators — “Swissport Bulgaria”, “Goldair Handling” and “Aviapartner Bulgaria”.

Caballero pointed out that the airport has no contractual relationship with the ground-handling operators and therefore cannot impose fines on them. According to him, sanctions and oversight fall within the powers of the Directorate General “Civil Aviation Administration”.

Preparation for the winter season begins as early as summer, and the operators’ readiness is checked every week, the SOF Connect director said. He added that coordination meetings were already being held for Monday morning and for the entire winter season. In his view, the expected cold spell next week poses an additional risk to the airport’s operations.

“On paper, everything was perfect. And then, when the snowfall began, we saw that some of the machines were not ready,” Caballero said. According to him, the future Terminal 3 should increase the airport’s capacity, including by building more de-icing areas.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg