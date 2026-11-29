Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev is issuing an order declaring November 30 (Monday) a non-school day for students at 39th Secondary School and 128th Secondary School in “Mladost” District.

This was announced by Sofia Municipality.

For the parents of students at 39th Secondary School and 128th Secondary School who are unable to arrange care for their children (up to 12 years of age) during the non-school day, the schools will provide an alternative arrangement. Several classrooms in the two schools have air conditioners, making it possible to provide care for around 100 children at each of the educational institutions. The school principals have made the necessary arrangements to receive the children.

The two schools will purchase heating appliances within a short period, which will be urgently installed in the classrooms in order to ensure the resumption of the educational process in the coming days.

Sofia Municipality reminds residents that the mayor has the authority to declare up to three non-school days in the event of extraordinary or unforeseen circumstances, while the decision to switch to distance learning in an electronic environment falls within the competence of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Sofia Municipality will continue to monitor the situation at the two schools and, if necessary, additional arrangements for the following days will be made as early as tomorrow.

The priority remains ensuring normal and safe conditions for the educational process.