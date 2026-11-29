Columns of cars carrying passengers are stranded at the “Malko Tarnovo” border crossing while entering Bulgaria from Turkey. The cause is the lack of power supply at the crossing on the Turkish side, Mayor of Malko Tarnovo Municipality Iliyan Yanchev confirmed.

The disruption is part of the difficult winter conditions in Burgas Region. Strong winds and snowfall have left 13 populated areas in the municipalities of Ruen and Aytos without electricity. In Ruen, there is no power in Vishna, Dropla, Daskotna, Tranak, Struya, Karavelovo, Sokolets, Dobromir and Bilka. In Aytos Municipality, Karageorgievo, Topolitsa, Chernograd and Pirne have been affected.

The roads in the region are passable under winter conditions, but there is ice and drifting snow on the road surfaces. More than 30 specialized machines are working to clear and treat the road network. According to information cited by “Nova TV”, the winter conditions are also difficult in other parts of the country, and the Road Infrastructure Agency recommends avoiding unnecessary travel.

Due to the difficult travel conditions, November 30 will be a non-school day for schools in around 40 populated areas in Ruen Municipality. The measure affects an area experiencing power outages and snowdrifts that are making travel between the villages difficult.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urged drivers “to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary” and to set out only in vehicles prepared for winter conditions. Restrictions on individual roads may change depending on the condition of the road surfaces and the work of snow-clearing equipment.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, paragraf.bg