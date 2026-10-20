Hundreds of socialists gathered at a national mobilization meeting for the elections on October 25

Days before the presidential elections, the Bulgarian Socialist Party gathered its local leaders, mayors and prominent party representatives from across the country for a working meeting at the party headquarters in “Positano“ 20.

The Chairman of the BSP National Council Krum Zarkov, the centenarian, called on the hundreds of socialists at the meeting for mass mobilization and activity in the remaining days of the campaign and on election day itself - October 25. “From Silistra to Gotse Delchev and from Bregovo to Elhovo, all socialists as one must stand behind the candidate we unanimously supported, especially at the end of the campaign and before the second round, if there is one. There is no more experienced, prepared and socially sensitive candidate for the post of head of state than Iliana Yotova. It is our duty to fight for her successful election district by district, municipality by municipality, city by city and village by village“, he also said.

The regional and municipal chairmen present at the meeting declared their categorical readiness to continue with all their might the work of all party organizations in the days leading up to election day. They emphasized that since the beginning of the presidential campaign, the socialists have participated in it with conviction and motivation.

In their words, the high approval of Yotova is yet another proof of the significant chances that our country will have a worthy president in the next 5 years.

The meeting continued with a discussion of the next big battle for the BSP - the local elections next year. Preparations for the left begin immediately after the end of the presidential campaign. In their words, then the beginning of the selection of the most suitable candidates and priorities with which the BSP should appear should be set.

The Socialists emphasized that local elections are particularly important for them because they elect those who are closest to the people and solve their daily problems, wherever they are.

They emphasized that the left is in the process of restoring and regaining confidence in itself, which is also evident from the partial local elections on October 18, where the BSP won in the most populated areas.

According to them, these results indicate that a significant part of Bulgarian citizens are beginning to recognize the BSP again as a left-wing party, an expression of their interests and a defender of rights.