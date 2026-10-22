Road conditions: repairs, traffic and restrictions in the country

Repairs and temporary traffic organization are hindering traffic on several main directions in the country. The most serious remains the load for trucks on the exit to Turkey through the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint and the "Lesovo" border checkpoint. According to data from the Ministry of Interior, traffic at the remaining points with Romania, Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal.

“Traffic is normal at all border crossings“, the Ministry of Interior reports. At the "Danube Bridge" Ruse-Giurgevo, however, traffic is organized two-way in the free lane, with vehicles being allowed through at intervals of 20 minutes. The right lane is closed due to the installation of drainage facilities. The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich are temporarily out of service due to the low level of the Danube River.

Repairs on highways and first-class roads

On the “Trakia“ motorway there is a speed limit of 100 km/h between km 33+850 and km 39+450 in the direction of Burgas due to marking. At Muhovo, traffic is being driven with increased caution due to securing a section in the emergency lane. In the Pazardzhik region between km 55+627 and km 60+600 in the direction of Sofia, work is also being done on the markings, with the speed limit being 100 km/h.

On the “Hemus“ motorway Traffic between km 350+000 and km 363+000 in the direction of Sofia has been transferred to the Varna lane in two directions due to the installation of restriction systems. On the Struma Motorway near Sofia and Pernik, embankments are being cleaned, which leads to restrictions in the emergency and active lanes.

On the Maritsa Motorway between individual kilometers in the direction of the Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Point, vehicles are moving in one lane due to the repair of expansion joints, and the speed is limited to 50 km/h. On the Karnobat-Aitos road, traffic is also gradually moving to one lane and at a speed of up to 50 km/h due to pavement repairs.

Conditions in the mountains and latest fire signals

Significant cloudiness, rain and snow are expected in the mountains, and above 2,000 meters, snow. A moderate northwest wind will blow. The latest available data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology shows a snow cover of 20 centimeters on Botev Peak and 7 centimeters on Cherni Vrah. Tourists should take into account the lower temperatures and the change in weather in the higher parts.

Among the latest reported incidents is a fire in an apartment in Bobov Dol, in which a 46-year-old man died. Firefighters also extinguished a fire from burning plastic waste near the main road Ruse-Silistra, without direct material damage.

Data from the Traffic Police and control measures

In one day, 22 serious road accidents were registered with one death and 26 injuries. Since the beginning of the month, there have been 436 serious accidents, 35 deaths and 539 injuries.

Within the framework of the specialized police operation, 18,943 motor vehicles and 22,633 drivers and passengers were checked. 5,338 tickets and 486 reports were drawn up. 22 drivers were found to have driven after drinking alcohol, as well as seven drivers after using drugs. The control is also aimed at unlicensed drivers.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, dunavmost.com