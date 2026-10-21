German investments are a driver for Bulgaria's industrial development and bring successful business models to the economy. That is why Bulgaria's doors are wide open for German business. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at his meeting with a delegation of the Eastern Commission of the German Economy.

The Prime Minister highlighted our country's achievements in robotics, mechatronics, electronics and other high-tech industries, which create opportunities for the implementation of joint successful projects.

Rumen Radev emphasized the advantages of our country as an investment destination, including the stability guaranteed by the current government, as well as the strategic position of Bulgaria, which is a crossroads of numerous energy, digital and transport corridors.

“Bulgaria cannot be bypassed when we talk about the connectivity between Europe and Asia and between Europe and the Middle East“, Radev emphasized.

The Prime Minister also emphasized our country's role in the energy security of the region, as well as Bulgaria's well-balanced energy mix, including the growing capacity for storage of energy.

The strong ecosystem in the field of information technologies is another advantage of Bulgaria, according to the Prime Minister. “We have qualified and well-prepared specialists who can work in the industries of the future“, noted Rumen Radev, quoted by the government information service.

He also emphasized the government's active actions to improve the investment environment by easing administrative procedures and accelerating the work of institutions.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the new approach to public-private partnership, through which infrastructure can also be developed, while simultaneously ensuring quality, transparency and accelerated implementation of projects.