Vasil Terziev: I want Terminal 3 to be a place of return for people who see their future in Sofia and Bulgaria

“I want Terminal 3 to be a place of return. People to choose Sofia and Bulgaria with the confidence that here they find opportunities to work, develop their ideas and build a good life.“ This was said by Mayor Vasil Terziev during the start of construction activities for the preparation for the construction of the new terminal at the “Vasil Levski“ – Sofia – Terminal 3”.

“SOF Connect“, the operator of the “Vasil Levski“ – Sofia airport, and “Glavbolgarstroy – Infrastructure construction“ Preparatory construction activities related to the construction of Terminal 3 have begun. These include the construction of a new transport hub, the reconstruction of the space in front of Terminal 2 and the relocation of the existing underground infrastructure - key elements of the preparation for the future terminal. The total investment of “SOF Connect“ in these activities exceeds 7 million euros and is part of the long-term development and investment program of the airport.

Special guests at the event were Tervel and Malena Zamfirovi - ambassadors of the Terminal 3 project. During the event, Tervel Zamfirov took on the role of a construction equipment operator, taking control of one of the excavators involved in the earthworks at the construction site.

One of the main components of the project is the construction of a new bus transport center, which will improve the organization of transport services and passenger movement in the Terminal 2 area. The project provides for a separate bus zone with 14 parking spaces and an optimized traffic organization scheme in the area.

Redevelopment of the space in front of Terminal 2

The second component includes the reconstruction of the space in front of the terminal in order to improve the adjacent urban environment, accessibility and traffic organization. A ramp for people using wheelchairs is planned and the taxi rank is to be relocated directly in front of Terminal 2.

The new organization will ensure continuous movement of taxis throughout the entire construction period of Terminal 3, while improving the service for arriving and departing passengers.

New underground infrastructure for Terminal 2 and the future Terminal 3

The relocation of the existing infrastructure serving Terminal 2 and the air traffic control tower will begin, as well as the construction of new underground engineering networks.

„The construction of underground infrastructure before the start of construction of a new terminal is an established international practice in the development of modern airports. This approach allows us to prepare the necessary engineering networks and systems in advance to ensure that Terminal 3 will be built on a reliable infrastructure foundation. At the same time, we are renovating the area around Terminal 2 to improve the organization of traffic and passenger service during the upcoming construction activities,“ said Jesus Caballero, CEO of “SOF Connect“.

“For “Glavbolgarstroy“ today marks more than the start of another construction project. This launch is another significant step in the partnership that we have been building with “SOF Connect“ for several years,“ said Emil Angelov, CEO and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Glavbolgarstroy Holding“.

In November 2024, two new parking lots with a total capacity of 1,045 parking spaces were opened. In February 2026, a multi-storey covered parking lot at Terminal 2 was renovated following an investment of EUR 16.6 million, implemented in partnership with „GBS – Infrastructure Construction“.

It is expected that the activities on the transport center and the reconstruction of the space in front of Terminal 2 will be completed by the end of March 2027. The construction of the new underground infrastructure will begin at the end of October and is also expected to be completed in March next year. These investments mark the beginning of the infrastructure preparation for Terminal 3 - an important step in the long-term development of „Vasil Levski“ Sofia Airport.