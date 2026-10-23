GERB with a new position on the incident with Koltuklieva: We will not submit signatures for the resignation of Mihaela Dotsova

GERB-SDF will not submit signatures demanding the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova, but continues to insist that she take political responsibility for the case with journalist Sonya Koltuklieva and an employee of the National Security Service. This is clear from another position of the party on the case, published on the party's Facebook page, quoted by bTV.

GERB-SDF states that after they have become acquainted with the position of “Progressive Bulgaria“, the question remains for them whether the party makes a sufficiently clear distinction between the legality of the actions of the NSO employee and the political responsibility of the speaker of parliament.

“It is clear to us that the NSO employee will be the convenient fuse to close the scandal“, the party states. According to the parliamentary group, the behavior in this case is “unacceptable and incompatible with the responsibility and authority of the institution and its speaker.

From GERB-SDF, Mihaela Dotsova and “Progressive Bulgaria“ expect to rethink their behavior themselves and take political responsibility for what happened.

„The resignation should not be the result of political pressure, but of awareness of one's own responsibility. Because respect for the parliament begins with those who lead it“, the position also says.

The parliamentary group specifies that they will not submit signatures demanding the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

This is GERB-SDF's second position on the case. On October 22, the party called on Mihaela Dotsova to resign due to her reaction after the incident with journalist Sonya Koltuklieva. The formation also demanded an immediate independent investigation of the actions of the NSO employees.

In their first position, GERB stated that the journalist was knocked to the ground by an NSO employee and subsequently taken to the hospital. The party's criticism of the speaker of parliament was directed at the lack, according to GERB, of visible reaction and concern after the incident.

Later, GERB announced a collection of signatures for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly and a request for the resignation of Mihaela Dotsova. It was publicly announced that 39 parliamentary signatures had been collected, while 80 were needed to convene an extraordinary session.