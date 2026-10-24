19 trucks with voting machines set off from Burgas

19 trucks with voting machines set off from a warehouse in Burgas to the municipalities and section election commissions in the region. Transportation for the presidential vote is being carried out under increased police guard along 19 routes.

Before leaving, each device is checked to see if it is intended for the respective polling station. “The machines are currently being reloaded and we are starting the routine check. We check whether the section corresponds to the machine and the devices are leaving for the respective sections“, explained the transportation organization.

The machines are 25% more than in the previous elections, as voting will be entirely machine-based, without paper ballots. An additional 2,700 devices have been provided for the entire country, with 54 of them intended for Burgas.

174 technicians will prepare the devices

174 technicians have been engaged in Burgas, who will be responsible for the technical preparation of the machines. Each device will be opened and checked in front of the members of the section election commissions, after which it will be sealed until the beginning of election day.

Around 1,050 Ministry of Interior employees will be engaged in election security in the Burgas region. Police teams will accompany the vehicles on all routes, guard the polling stations and respond to signals of violations of election legislation.

“Risk areas have been identified and an increased number of police officers have been deployed there to ensure security and safety during the elections“, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas.

Police security has also been provided for the Regional Election Commission, as well as for the mobile sectional election commissions.