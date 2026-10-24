Road conditions: traffic is intense on "Lesovo"

Traffic is very intense at the exit for trucks at the "Lesovo" border checkpoint, reports the "Border Police". Traffic is normal on the borders with Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as at all points to Romania.

The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich have been temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. A change in the organization of traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse is also coming. From 9:00 on October 26 to 17:00 on October 29, the left lane will be closed due to the installation of water drainage facilities. Cars will pass in both directions in the free lane, with traffic being allowed to pass at intervals of 20 minutes in each direction.

Restrictions on highways and passes

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency has provided restrictions for trucks over 12 tons on the “Hemus“ motorway between Sofia and the “Botevgrad“ junction. On October 25, the ban will be in the direction of Sofia from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and on October 26 it will apply in both directions from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. The detour is through the “Petrohan“ pass. and road II-16.

The passes „Vrbishki“, „Dyulinski“, „Zlatishki“ and „Pamporovo“ are closed to all vehicles. „Kotlenski“, „Pechinski“, „Prevala“ and „Predel“ are open.

On road I-5 Kardzhali-Makaza, traffic during the repair of expansion joints is carried out in one lane. In the direction of Chernoochene-Kardzhali, the movement of vehicles over 15 tons in the direction of Kardzhali is limited.

In the Kardzhali region, on road II-58, there is two-way traffic in one lane due to a landslide process. On road II-55 through the pass „Republika“ The traffic is gradually reduced to one lane due to pavement repairs. The movement of trucks over 12 tons on the I-8 road between Svilengrad and Kapitan Andreevo is also limited due to damage to a bridge structure.

Mountains, fire department and accidents

The conditions for tourism in the mountains are suitable, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross reported. However, in the higher parts there is already a snow cover of over 1500 meters, and in places the paths are icy. “Tourists should be careful and adjust their equipment to the cold weather“, warns the MES.

According to data from the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, 97 signals were received for the last reported 24 hours. 58 fires were extinguished, 37 rescue and relief operations were carried out, and there were no deaths or injuries in the fires.

The Ministry of Interior reports 16 serious road accidents for October 22. Two people died and 19 were injured. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 5,629 serious accidents, 403 people died, and 6,976 were injured.

Sources: bta.bg, newspoint.bg