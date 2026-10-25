Rumen Radev: The President Must Have Clear Positions

A president will most likely not be elected in the first round due to low voter turnout. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after voting in the presidential elections.

He urged citizens to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the importance of mass participation. “The more massive the vote, the more legitimate the election”, Radev said.

Radev: National Interest Must Be Leading

The Prime Minister said that he voted for “an effective and accountable presidential institution to Bulgarian citizens” and for this, the national interest should be imperative for all institutions.

According to him, in the unpredictable times we live in, the head of state must have knowledge, experience, clear positions and principles, as well as the willingness to defend them.

Criticisms of the election campaign

Radev did not describe the candidates as unconvincing and did not directly link the low turnout to their qualities. According to him, the reason lies more in the way the campaign took place.

“This campaign was rather based on compromising material, staging – a dirty campaign. That is why voters were repelled”, said the Prime Minister.

He also pointed out another reason for the demotivation of citizens – the significant lead of the first candidate over the second. Radev did not name specific candidates and did not provide numerical data on the difference between them.