Krum Zarkov: Vote, it is important to exercise our rights

"My choice at a time when tensions in the country and abroad are growing is Bulgaria is in safe hands". This was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the BSP Krum Zarkov to journalists after exercising his right to vote. According to him, the president is a very important figure in the governance of the state - he can exacerbate tensions, he can also bring a calming tone. "My choice is to have a head of state who contributes to a normal dialogue between all institutions and political forces, so that Bulgaria moves forward, and not goes back to the years of fierce opposition.", he was categorical.

Zarkov emphasized that the election of a president is important for all Bulgarians and called: "It is important to have a quality, worthy head of state. I appeal to participate in these elections, to vote. It takes exactly 25 seconds. It is important that we take advantage of our rights and exercise our responsibility as citizens.".