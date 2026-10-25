Market Links: 5.8% voter turnout as of 11:30 AM

The voter turnout in the presidential elections is 5.8% as of 11:30 AM, according to data from the sociological agency “Market Links“. The agency's preliminary expectations are for about 39% participation in the first round.

“The key question in these elections is precisely how many citizens will go to the polls“, sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov pointed out. According to him, public tension on topics such as security and the escalation in the Black Sea may mobilize some of the voters.

Voting continues until 8:00 PM.

Bulgarian citizens are electing a president and vice president. Election day began at 7:00 a.m. and should end at 8:00 p.m. If there are voters waiting in front of the polling stations, voting may be extended, but no later than 9:00 p.m.

Voting is held in the country and in polling stations outside Bulgaria. According to the rules for the specific polling station, voters can vote by machine or with a paper ballot. Activity data will be tracked throughout election day.

A presidential couple can be elected in the first round if they receive more than half of the valid votes and more than half of the voters on the list participated in the vote.