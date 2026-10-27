Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, October 27: Partly cloudy, rain in the east

The weather forecast for Tuesday, October 27, predicts partly cloudy skies over the country. In the morning over Eastern Bulgaria there will be more clouds and in places light rain is possible. In the western half of the country the wind will weaken, while in the eastern regions a moderate northeasterly wind will blow.

„On Tuesday the cloudiness will be variable, as in the morning over Eastern Bulgaria there will be more clouds with a possibility of light rain“, the forecasters from Meteo Balkans report.

Temperatures will differ noticeably between the individual regions. In Sofia, minimum values are expected around 5° and maximum values up to 15°. In Plovdiv the temperatures will be between 9° and 19°, in Varna – between 9° and 18°, and in Burgas – between 9° and 19°.

In the river valleys and hollows of Western Bulgaria at night and in the early morning hours, fog is possible, which will temporarily reduce visibility. In the mountains, cloudiness will also be variable. During the day, in many areas there will be conditions for temporary cloud breaking.

Sources: bta.bg, novini.bg