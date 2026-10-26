Important news in FACTS on 26.10.2026

Yujel Atilla: The boycott of the DPS is again under dictation

The non-voting of the people from the DPS in the presidential vote was again under dictation, Yujel Atilla told the Bulgarian National Radio. According to him, fear has returned to the regions with ethnic Turks and Muslims, and Delyan Peevski's control over local government has been restored.



Mirchev: Electricity may increase in price by 10, 12 or 14%

It is possible that the price of electricity for households will increase by 10, 12 or 14 percent from January 1. This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev in front of bTV.



MS on Rumen Radev's words: The campaign for the run-off has not yet started

The election campaign for the second round of the presidential elections has not yet started. This was announced by the government press service after the briefing by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who called on voters to support Iliyana Yotova.



Yulii Pavlov: If Gyurov wins, GERB ends

Sociologist Yulii Pavlov expects Boyko Borisov to remain passive in the runoff between Andrey Gyurov and Iliyana Yotova. According to him, the GERB leader may not call on the party's voters to actively support either of the two candidates.



Polina Paunova: The Council of Ministers is using resources for agitation

Journalist Polina Paunova accused the government information service of participating in election agitation after a message was distributed through the press center of the Council of Ministers with a call from Prime Minister Rumen Radev to vote for Iliyana Yotova in the runoff on November 1. In the second round, Yotova will face Andrey Gyurov.



Black Sea is the deadliest sea route in 2026

The Black Sea has become the deadliest sea route for commercial shipping in 2026. During the year, 570 merchant ships were attacked, and 40 confirmed deaths among sailors. Data from the International Maritime Organization and the British maritime security company “Ambri“ are quoted by the “Financial Times“.



Gurov with 67% in Orange County, Iotova with about 12%

The presidential candidate pair Andrey Gurov – Georgi Kandev received about 67-68% of the votes in Orange County. Iliyana Yotova and Kostadin Kostadinov were left with a result of about 12% each, announced Hristofor Karadjov, chairman of the section election commission in the region.



Asen Vassilev: What are you hiding in the budget, Mr. Radev?

The leader of “We continue the change“ Assen Vassilev asked Rumen Radev about the content of the 2027 budget. “What are you hiding, Mr. Radev?“, Vassilev asked the media.



“Measure“ outlined the profiles of those who voted in the first round

“Measure“ outlined the differences between the voters who supported the two presidential candidate pairs who reached the runoff. According to the agency, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev received stronger support among younger, highly educated and economically active citizens from large cities. The vote for Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev was more evenly distributed between age groups and settlements.



Uzergan: Sociologists demobilized our voters

Sociological forecasts have created a feeling of a certain victory for Iliana Yotova and this has demobilized some of the voters of “Progressive Bulgaria“. This was stated by MP Nihal Uzergan in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV, commenting on the results of the first round of the presidential elections.



The campaign for the run-off begins after the CEC decision

The election campaign for the second round of the presidential elections will begin immediately after the Central Election Commission sets the date of the run-off and announces the two candidate pairs that continue in the race.



Ivaylo Mirchev expects wider support for Gyurov in the run-off

Ivaylo Mirchev expects support for the candidate of “Democratic Bulgaria“ Andrey Gyurov to expand significantly in the second round. In an interview with bTV, the MP said that the formation had counted on more votes in the first round, including from GERB voters.



Ivan Vassilev: Bulgaria can become a center for AI

Bulgaria has the potential to establish itself as a European center for innovation and artificial intelligence. This was stated by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev during the seventh edition of the Sofia Economic Forum.



Rumen Radev congratulated the Student List on its victory

Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated the citizens of Serbia for their participation in the democratic process, and the Student List – for its electoral victory. In a post on the social network X, he confirmed that Bulgaria is ready to continue its support for Serbia's European integration.



With 100% processed protocols: Yotova leads with 34.76%, Gyurov is second with 31.95%

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are first in the first round of the presidential elections with 34.76% of the vote, according to data from the Central Election Commission with 100% processed protocols in the regional election commissions. 528,929 people voted for the presidential candidate pair.



Gyurov and Kandev filed a complaint with the Central Election Commission about Radev's campaign

The initiative committee that nominated Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev for president and vice president is filing a complaint with the Central Election Commission for an alleged violation of the Election Code by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.



Snow in Sofia is possible in early November

Snow in Sofia and the surrounding areas is possible as early as early November. The European meteorological model ECMWF predicts the first more serious winter conditions for Southwestern Bulgaria on November 1 and 2, with snowfalls possible in the Sofia, Dragoman and Pernik regions.



The emergency road Smolyan-Pamporovo is closed for asphalting

The movement on the emergency road between Smolyan and Pamporovo is temporarily suspended for all motor vehicles due to asphalting of part of the route. The restriction was introduced by order of the mayor of Smolyan, Nikolay Melemov.



Kostandovo boycotts the vote with a turnout of less than 9%

The voter turnout in Kostandovo in the presidential elections was less than 9 percent. The residents of the town define their refusal to vote as a fully conscious position, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

