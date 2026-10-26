Mirchev: Electricity may increase in price by 10, 12 or 14%

It is possible that the price of electricity for households will increase from January 1 by 10, 12 or 14 percent. This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev to bTV.

“We know that a large increase in electricity is being prepared from January 1. And at the moment they are hesitating whether it will be 10, 12 or 14 percent. Let them refute me“, said Mirchev.

He specified that the final determination of prices is within the powers of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. According to the MP, however, the electricity policy on the regulated market does not depend solely on the regulator. His statement did not indicate a decision on a specific percentage increase.

Criticism of the government

Mirchev accused the government of “Progressive Bulgaria“ of failing to deal with inflation, security and budget policy. “Progressive Bulgaria“ came and in six months this hope went to waste. Prices did not fall, prices became higher“, he said.

According to him, inflation in Bulgaria was below the European average between January and March, after which it began to increase sharply. The MP also criticized Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, stating that instead of dealing with organized crime, he pays attention to satirical pages.

Dispute over the price of „Struma“

As an example of irregularities, Mirchev cited a contract for the construction of 2.7 kilometers of the „Struma“ highway near Simitli. According to him, the contract was signed on October 6 by the regional minister and is worth 108 million euros.

„This probably means that the guardrails will be made of platinum“, commented the MP, according to whom the government has set a record in the price for building a kilometer of highway.

Mirchev also criticized President Iliana Yotova because of her relationship with Prime Minister Rumen Radev. He stated that the head of state should be a corrective to those in power and react to problems with the budget, legislation and governance.

Sources: news.bg