It's quite frightening, but rather it betrays fear when the press service of the Council of Ministers says how journalists should do their job, namely to share the positions of the cabinet in full, "without weaving the words of the Prime Minister into political narratives".

As if he were a people's artist or still an airplane pilot, and not exactly a politician. And as such, the media quite normally "weave his words into political narratives". What other ones?

Maybe we should expect a law to create the Ministry of Truth? If they are guided by the KGB's methodology, this is the next logical step.