The Central Election Commission has determined the order of the addresses before the run-off

The Central Election Commission has determined through a public draw the order of the addresses of the two presidential candidate pairs before the run-off on November 1. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev will be the first to address the Bulgarian National Television and the Bulgarian National Radio. They will be followed by Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev.

The addresses will be broadcast on October 30 - the last day of the election campaign between the two rounds. Each of the candidate pairs has the right to speak for up to 10 minutes.

The order was determined by draw

The draw was held in the building of the National Assembly. The CEC points out that „the sequence of the drawn envelopes determines the sequence of the candidates' speeches“ in the addresses on BNT and BNR.

The right to address is provided for in the Electoral Code for the new election for president and vice president. Speeches between the two rounds are not paid for.

The runoff is on November 1

The pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev reached the second round. In the first round on October 25, Yotova and Valchev received 528,951 valid votes, and Gyurov and Kandev – 486,232.

The Central Election Commission announced that after the vote on October 25, no president and vice president were elected, as more than half of the voters did not participate in the elections and no candidate pair received more than half of the valid votes. The new elections will be held on Sunday, November 1.

Sources: novini.bg