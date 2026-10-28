Rumen Radev: Mark-ups in Bulgaria to be like in Europe

The government's goal is for the mark-ups of food products in Bulgaria to be like in other developed European countries. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of a government meeting.

He emphasized that the state will not administratively set prices, but will monitor the way in which they are formed and will take action against unfair trade practices.

Pricing and quality checks

„Our goal is to have the same mark-ups as in other developed European countries. We do not want anything more“, said Rumen Radev.

According to the Prime Minister, the government has already adopted laws for consumer protection and competition protection. On their basis, a regulatory framework has been developed, which should provide rules for traceability of pricing and for inspections of the market.

Radev stated that the inspections cover overpricing, unfair trade practices and food quality. He specified that the actions are carried out according to regulated mechanisms, not spontaneously.

„We have repeatedly stated that we will not dictate prices, we will not return to the old days and this is not the policy of our government“, said the Prime Minister.

According to him, the control should ensure more objectivity in prices, without changing the principle of the free market economy. The government will continue the work on inspections and the implementation of the adopted rules.

No change in electricity and heating prices

In his statement, Radev also commented on energy prices for households. He stated that the prices of household electricity and heating will not be increased during the next heating season, until July 1, 2027.

According to him, the protective mechanisms will be provided with sufficient liquidity in the Electricity System Security Fund. Radev pointed out that this is necessary to maintain prices despite the increase in the price of natural gas on international exchanges.

Sources: bntnews.bg