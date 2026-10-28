Heating to be launched in Sofia in stages from October 29

„Toplofikatsia Sofia“ is starting the phased launch of heating in the capital from October 29. First, schools and kindergartens will be supplied with heat, and then residential and administrative buildings.

The decision is related to the expected cooling over the next seven days. According to the forecast, the average daily temperatures will be below the climate norms.

What subscribers should do

Buildings in which repairs have been carried out on the internal heating installations must be ready to be turned on. If the system has been drained, it must be filled. Otherwise, the heating will not be turned on in the respective building.

„Toplofikacia Sofia“ recommends that the radiator control valves be opened to the maximum degree. This may limit the need for additional venting of the radiators.

Customers should also check the displays of the electronic devices for share allocation, mounted on the radiators. In the absence of readings, it is necessary to contact the building's heat accountant.

Later switching on is possible

Subscribers who prefer the heating to be turned on at a later date must submit an official application to the company's customer center. A protocol of the decision of the General Assembly of the condominium is attached to it.

Additional information about the beginning of the heating season is provided by phone 0700 11 111, as well as through the digital information channels of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“.

Sources: dnes.bg, nova.bg