Cornelia Ninova: Why did the progressives hide the budget for 2027? Shaking the people like a sack of flour!

Why did the progressives hide the budget for 2027? The Public Finance Law obliges the government to submit it by 31.10. 2026.

For them, the law is irrelevant in the face of the danger that the people will see what "tesla" they have prepared for them and this will influence the election of Yotova.

What are they hiding? Tax increases, social security contributions, new billion-dollar loans, income freezes, high inflation, a 34% increase in gas, an increase in electricity, a complete failure in the fight against high prices and speculation.....?

Shocking the people like a sack of flour. Just one example - to give 40 million euros for 1 km. of highway to those exact same companies with the sacks of Hemus. No tender!

And where is the role of the president here? As has already been seen, Yotova will not veto such a budget. As an appendage of Radev, she will obediently sign it, as she did with the 2026 budget. And if this becomes clear before the elections, Yotova's catastrophe is guaranteed. That is why Radev announced that they will submit the budget after the elections. In total violation of the law! If they can once again lie and manipulate the people, as they did in April.

If the budget is good for the people, why are they hiding it? This is not their personal money! If everything is in order, this will give them support.

It is crucial that they present it this week. Whoever wins on Sunday, Yotova is president until January 2027. She must state a categorical position "for" or "against". Crucial!