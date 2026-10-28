Assen Vassilev: Budget 2027 is being hidden from Bulgarians because salaries are being reduced and taxes are rising

The leader of “We continue the change“ Assen Vassilev accused the government of deliberately delaying the presentation of the draft Budget 2027 so that the planned measures would not become known before the elections. His statement was made after another extraordinary session of the National Assembly that was not held due to a lack of quorum.

“They are hiding it. Usually, when the government hides something, it is a burden for Bulgarian citizens and businesses“, said Vassilev. According to him, no budget has been presented yet, although the government assures that it includes positive measures.

Dispute over tax revenues and talks with the EC

Vassilev said that the tax laws have not been finally prepared and submitted to parliament. According to him, however, the numbers sent to the European Commission show an expected increase in tax revenues by 2 billion euros. He defined this as a sign of a possible increase in the tax burden.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev explained the delay in preparing Bulgaria's first budget in euros. He stated that the project must undergo coordination procedures with the European Commission and that there are controversial issues that are still being cleared up. Radev pointed out that the framework plans increases in maternity, child, pensions and scholarships.

Vassilev disputed the definition of “negotiations“ for relations with the European Commission. According to him, Bulgaria sends the project, and the commission gives an opinion. The leader of the PP called on the government to publish the document to make it clear what measures it envisages.

The price of gas and the dispute over pardons

As another risk for households and businesses, Vassilev pointed to the request of “Bulgargaz“ for a 34% increase in the price of natural gas from November 1. The request is yet to be considered by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. Vassilev said that such an increase could affect the prices of heating and electricity.

In his statement, he insisted on publishing all documents related to the decisions to pardon those convicted of drug trafficking, including the opinions of the competent authorities and the characteristics of those deprived of their liberty. Vassilev said that the PP will request a new extraordinary session after the elections until the facts of the case are clarified.

Appeal before the presidential runoff

Vassilev called on voters who do not approve of the cabinet's economic policy to support Andrey Gyurov in the runoff against Iliyana Yotova. According to him, the election of Yotova will not change the policy of the ruling majority.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated separately that the extraordinary session of parliament did not take place due to a lack of quorum and that the executive branch cannot interfere in the work of the National Assembly. The draft Budget 2027 is yet to be submitted and discussed in parliament.

Sources: dnes.bg