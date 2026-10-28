Rumen Radev: There is no more prepared and worthy president than Iliana Yotova

Issues of peace and security require a prepared, balanced, knowledgeable and capable president who can talk to foreign leaders, have authority, know European institutions and world organizations, and offer balanced and clear solutions. To be a responsible Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian Army, but based on its real capabilities. I do not see a more prepared president than Iliana Yotova. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting with citizens in Veliko Tarnovo.

Radev emphasized that he will not vote for a president who was the chairman of a parliamentary group in parliament, who gave birth to the assembly, for a person who was sent with the votes of this assembly to the Bulgarian National Bank. “I will not vote for a president who, without consulting anyone, without a mandate, single-handedly signs a military agreement with Ukraine. Who decides over everyone's heads to give millions to Ukraine, without caring what happens to Bulgarian pensioners and Bulgarian children“, he pointed out.

In the words of Rumen Radev, the old assembly, no matter how much it is hidden, does not give birth. “Why is our government inconvenient? Why do they not want to allow Ms. Yotova to be re-elected as president? We are a threat to them because we said that we would dismantle the model established by the assembly, a corruption model that drains the financial systems of the state“, Radev pointed out. According to the prime minister, the assembly is fighting for survival. “By taking over the presidential institution, they will declare a rematch, they will declare that there is a majority of Bulgarian citizens who do not support us. They will say: Don't touch the assembly, leave the robbery to us, don't hold us accountable. No, we will hold you accountable with all the state's resources“, Rumen Radev vowed.

He pointed to the arrests of mayors as concrete steps in dismantling this model. “Law enforcement agencies have begun to act and we have detained mayors. We do not act outside the law, we do not exceed our powers and we respect the separation of powers. There were brave and worthy district prosecutors, there is clear evidence of corruption and the authorities are acting“, the Prime Minister said. “There was also a presidential candidate who defined this as a Revival process, but it is about corruption. He jumped into the loophole to defend Peevski's mayors, who were held accountable for corruption. I do not want to have a president who will protect Peevski at all costs. Peevski's entire machine will vote for him“, Rumen Radev pointed out. He expressed hope that people in mixed areas would have their own position and think objectively about what they would leave to their children.

Radev called on every Bulgarian citizen to vote according to their conscience. “On Sunday, let us not make the wrong choice that will take us back to the times of the assembly, when Peevski was robbing the state and the PP-DB were selling out our national interest. "I don't want to vote for people who would reconsider our national holiday," the prime minister said. Radev pointed out that the limit of voters for the presidential candidate pair Gyurov – Kandev has been reached and "can only be raised with the votes from Peevski's machine."

He stressed that he would not vote for people who wave foreign flags in squares and want our money to be poured into the war in Ukraine. "These people accuse Yotova of being soft. On the contrary - their position is soft because it does not stem from their own thoughts, but from party clichés. We will not allow these party clichés to determine our future and put our lives and the lives of our children at risk“, the Prime Minister said.

In the words of Rumen Radev, Bulgaria must preserve its peaceful path, its perspective for a truly European state. The European path, in his words, does not mean raising slogans, but developing society and the state with European principles and ideals.

“I voted with a clear conscience and heart for Iliana Yotova. We worked together for 9 years, I know her knowledge, experience, authority, true concern for Bulgaria, for every Bulgarian citizen here and abroad. I want a worthy president who can feel Bulgaria with his heart, and not read what they have written to him about Bulgaria“, the Prime Minister emphasized. In his words, the victory of Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev is a guarantee that Bulgaria will develop as a free, democratic, European state.