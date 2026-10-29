Weather today, forecast for Thursday, October 29: Rain and increasing wind, temperatures up to 16°

Rain and increasing northwest wind are expected in Bulgaria on Thursday, October 29. Cloudiness will increase rapidly from west to east, and in many places in the country it will rain.

„Cloudiness will increase rapidly from west to east, and in many places in the country it will rain“, reports NIMH in a forecast quoted by Vesti.bg.

Temperatures remain low for the end of October

Minimum temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees, and maximums will reach 12 to 16 degrees. In Sofia, around 12 degrees are expected during the day and 6 degrees in the morning. In Plovdiv, temperatures will be between 9 and 16 degrees, and in Vidin the maximum value will reach 16 degrees.

Cloudy weather will also prevail along the Black Sea coast. In Varna, temperatures are expected between 11 and 14 degrees, and in Burgas - between 11 and 14 degrees. In Ruse, the values will be from 8 to 13 degrees.

The wind is increasing, precipitation continues over the weekend

The northwestern wind will increase on Thursday. In mountainous areas, cloudiness will increase and rain is expected.

On Friday, the weather will remain mostly cloudy, but precipitation will be limited to individual areas. On Saturday, the probability of more significant precipitation will increase.