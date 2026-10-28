Black Sea is being checked for pollution after the drone attack

The Black Sea is being checked for possible pollution after the drone attack on a container ship. The initial inspection in the Shabla area and in the “Bolata“ bay near Cape Kaliakra did not find any oil slicks, visible changes in the water surface or other visible signs of pollution.

The Ministry of Environment and Water, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Transport and Communications are coordinating the actions after the incident. The observations made are preliminary and will be supplemented with laboratory tests.

Samples from five points along the coast

On October 29th, teams from the “Black Sea Region“ Basin Directorate and the Executive Agency for the Environment will take samples of seawater at five points: Durankulak, Shabla, Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol.

The studies will check for the presence of petroleum products, polychlorinated biphenyls and metals. Other physicochemical indicators related to the quality of seawater will also be analyzed. The samples will be examined in the regional laboratories of the Executive Agency in Varna and Burgas.

Samples were also taken in territorial waters

Teams of the Ministry of Defense have already taken samples from two points in territorial waters. Additional sampling is planned in the area around the container ship.

The checks must establish not only whether there is pollution, but also whether there have been changes in the quality of seawater that cannot be detected by visual inspection. The results of the analyses will be made public.

What cargo was the ship carrying

According to the provided ship manifest, the cargo included lithium-ion batteries, corrosive liquids and acids, flammable liquids, including ethanol solutions, household chemicals and plastics.

Food, construction materials, wood, equipment and industrial components were also carried on board. “The results will be made public,“ the competent institutions state.