Important news in FACTS on 28.10.2026

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey take action to guarantee shipping in the Black Sea region

The Ministers of Defense of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey Dimitar Stoyanov, Stefan-Radu Oprea and Yaşar Güler today discussed the challenges facing security in the Black Sea and agreed on steps to strengthen information exchange, increase situational awareness and improve early warning capabilities.

20 containers from the ship hit near Kaliakra are full of dangerous goods

About 20 containers fell into the sea after the attack by three surface drones against a container ship about 16 nautical miles east of Cape Kaliakra. According to the captain, part of the cargo includes various fuels and other dangerous classes of cargo, announced the commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov.

The rescued sailors from the Contship Jet arrived in Varna

All 18 sailors from the container ship Contship Jet, hit by three naval drones near Kaliakra, arrived at the Marine Station in Varna shortly before 8 p.m. The crew consists of 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians. According to bTV, no one was injured.

Radev: We are negotiating with the EC for the 2027 budget.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the state is holding talks with the European Commission on the 2027 budget. According to him, the budget will be prepared in euros and must go through European coordination procedures.

Over 30 Bulgarian ships are blocked on the Danube near Hungary

Over 30 Bulgarian ships are blocked on Danube River near Hungary, announced the Bulgarian Danube Chamber. The signal has been sent to the Ministry of Transport and to NOVA.