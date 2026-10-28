20 containers from the ship hit near Kaliakra are full of dangerous goods

About 20 containers fell into the sea after the attack by three surface drones against a container ship about 16 nautical miles east of Cape Kaliakra. According to the captain, part of the cargo includes various fuels and other dangerous classes of cargo, reported the commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov.

There were a total of 421 containers on board. The containers that fell overboard are drifting at sea, and the Navy has promptly issued a warning to other vessels in the area.

“According to the captain of the hit ship, the containers on board are full of various fuels and other dangerous classes of cargo“, said Mihaylov.

The attack lasted about an hour

Before the incident, the Navy received a signal from the French Navy's Atlantic maritime patrol aircraft. The aircraft crew initially observed two unmanned aerial vehicles, and then another, which were heading towards several ships north of Cape Kaliakra.

“We assumed that the ships would be attacked, the information was immediately disseminated to the Maritime Traffic Management with a request to warn vessels of the danger of a drone attack“, said the Navy commander.

The corvette “Resolute“, the rescue ship “Proteo“ and a speedboat with the ship number 223 were sent to the risk zone. The first strike was carried out at around 12:00, followed by two more. The attack was carried out outside the territorial sea, in the adjacent zone of Bulgaria.

All 18 sailors were rescued

After a signal that the crew was starting to leave the vessel, rescue teams were directed to the site. All 18 sailors were taken aboard the “Proteo“.

During the inspection, it was found that the ship was hit on the starboard side in the waterline area. The vessel remained afloat and continues to drift at the site of the attack.

According to Mihaylov, the attacking drones were moving at a speed of about 26 knots. He indicated that he could not say where the devices came from, as they could have been launched from different places.

“We did not have the forces and means in the nearby area that could go quickly and intercept and destroy them“, said the rear admiral. According to him, the attack took place within about an hour and was carried out in international waters.

The corvette “Resolute“ is also tracking another ship

The Navy has sent the corvette “Resolute“ to patrol around another ship, which is capsized north of Shabla. According to Mihaylov, the vessel poses a serious navigational hazard.

Its condition will be monitored, and a decision on further actions will be made the next day.