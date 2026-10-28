Rescued sailors from Contship Jet arrived in Varna

All 18 sailors from the container ship Contship Jet, hit by three sea drones near Kaliakra, arrived at the Marine Station in Varna shortly before 8 p.m. The crew consists of 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians. According to bTV, no one was injured.

The sailors were transported by the Navy rescue ship “Proteo“. They were met at the Marine Station by representatives of the “Border Police“, and ambulances from the Varna Emergency Service were also sent to the scene. The crew is about to undergo medical examinations.

Accommodation of the crew has been secured

Earlier in the day, regional governor Mario Smrkov announced that the shipowner, through his agent in Varna, had done the necessary to accommodate the sailors.

The Contship Jet was sailing under the Liberian flag to the Romanian port of Constanta. After the attack, the crew abandoned the ship, and the rescue operation was carried out by the Navy. The three ships sent to the area rescued all 18 people at around 1:45 p.m.

Containers continue to float at sea

Nearly 20 containers from the hit vessel have fallen into the water and are floating at sea. This was announced by the Commander of the Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov.

“Nearly 20 containers from the ship hit by drones are floating in the sea“, announced Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov.

Further actions are related to the medical examinations and accommodation of the crew, as well as monitoring the area due to the scattered containers.