Bulgaria joins initiative to protect against low-flying threats

Bulgaria joins an international initiative to develop and introduce air defense capabilities against low-flying aerial threats. The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers.

The Cabinet has agreed to a memorandum between the Ministers of Defense of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Romania, Sweden and Turkey. A draft note has also been approved for Bulgarian participation, which will be sent by the Ministry of Defense.

However, accession is subject to subsequent ratification. This means that the government's approval is not the final procedure for Bulgaria's inclusion in the initiative.

What does the cooperation entail?

The cooperation is aimed at a joint analysis of existing and future technological solutions for air defense. It will be assessed to what extent these solutions meet operational requirements and current air threats.

“The cooperation envisages a joint analysis of existing and future technological solutions, an assessment of their compliance with operational requirements and current threats, as well as determining a common approach for subsequent actions“, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

Following the analyses, the countries will have to determine a common approach to the next steps. At this stage, no specific systems, acquisition deadlines or financial parameters have been specified.

Sources: bntnews.bg