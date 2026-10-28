BNT is broadcasting the only debate between Yotova and Gyurov

The only debate between the candidates for President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will take place live on the air of the Bulgarian National Television on October 29, Thursday, at 9:00 PM. The host will be Poli Zlatareva.

The debate will be broadcast on BNT 1 and BNT 4. Viewers will also be able to watch it on the BNT news website, as well as on the public television's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The format is scheduled immediately before the runoff of the presidential elections, which will take place on Sunday, November 1. In it, Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will present their positions on topics related to the powers and role of the presidential institution, as well as their policies, views and values.

BNT states that through national broadcasting it will enable the messages of the two candidates to reach the widest possible audience. “The messages of Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov“ will be presented in their only debate on national air before the decisive vote.

Sources: bntnews.bg