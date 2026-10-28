RIA will report weekly on the repair of the Topli Dol tunnel

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency will publish weekly up-to-date information on the progress of the repair of the “Topli Dol“ tunnel on the “Hemus“ highway. The data will be available in a special thematic section of the agency, DarikNews.bg reported.

Repair activities in the pipe towards Sofia were resumed on October 12. At this stage, the installation of the reinforcement, waterproofing and networks on the vault and walls of the tunnel should be completed.

Safety and control systems are being installed

Work on the evacuation galleries and construction of sidewalk blocks is pending. The list of planned activities also includes lighting, power supply and ventilation system.

A traffic light system, controllable road signs, video surveillance, audio dispatch and fire alarm system will be installed. Strengthening of the collapse at the entrance of the tunnel tube in the direction of Varna is also planned.

Appeal to drivers

The RIA indicates that the repair and the changed traffic organization are “necessary to ensure safe passage through the facility“. The agency coordinates its actions with the “Traffic Police“ to improve traffic in the area.

Drivers are urged to drive at a reasonable speed, obey traffic signals and not take risky overtaking.

API states that it will continue to provide up-to-date information on the activities carried out and the progress of the repair of the “Topli Dol“ tunnel.

Sources: dariknews.bg