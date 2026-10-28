Part of "Iztok" in Sofia remains without hot water

Parts of the capital's "Iztok" district will remain without hot water due to a phased replacement of sections of the heat transfer network. Heat supply will be suspended from November 12 to 27, 2026, NOVA reported, citing "Toplofikatsiya Sofia".

As part of the repair, the branches to the buildings on "Latinka" Str. will be replaced No. 19, No. 21, No. 23, No. 25 and No. 27, as well as to block 78 on Konstantin Shtarkelov Street.

„Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ indicated that an organization has been created to implement the activities as soon as possible. If technically possible, the heat supply will be restored before the previously announced date.

For the entire period of the interruption, customers will not be charged for heat energy for domestic hot water supply.

Sources: nova.bg