Iva Petrova: Electricity and heating without price increases until July 2027

The prices of electricity and heating for household consumers will not increase until July 2027. This was stated by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova to bTV. According to her, the state has the necessary regulatory and compensatory mechanisms to protect households from the increase in energy market prices.

„At the moment, we have an absolute commitment that despite the increasing exchange prices, there will be no effect on the prices of heating and electricity for citizens“, said Petrova.

According to the Minister, consumer protection will also be ensured through the funds in the “Electricity System Security“ Fund. It receives funds from electricity producers, including additional revenues generated at high exchange prices.

“There is enough revenue“, Petrova said in response to a question about whether the fund can cover the necessary compensations. She rejected suggestions that the promise to maintain prices is related to the presidential run-off. “It is not pre-election, this is reality“, the minister said.

“Bulgargaz“ demanded a 34% higher gas price

Against this backdrop, “Bulgargaz“ initially demanded a 34% increase in the price of natural gas. According to Petrova, the company has undertaken to seek reserves and opportunities to limit the price increase. Among the options being discussed is the use of additional quantities from the gas storage facility in Chiren.

Petrova pointed out that despite the requested increase, the price of „Bulgargaz“ remains about 40% below the quotes of the European gas hub TTF, which she believes are around 100 euros. However, she specified that the increase in the price of natural gas cannot be completely avoided.

The possible increase will not affect all consumers equally. „People who are heated with gas, yes, will be affected by a possible increase in the regulated price“, the minister said.

The liabilities of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ exceed 1.3 billion euros

Petrova also commented on the financial condition of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“. According to her, the company owes about 900 million euros to “Bulgargaz“, and its total liabilities to the companies in the Bulgarian Energy Holding group exceed 1.3 billion euros.

Nevertheless, the minister assured that Sofia will not be left without heating due to the accumulated liabilities. “The public supplier will fulfill its obligations this season as well“, she stated.

As a more immediate risk to the heat supply, Petrova pointed to the technical condition of the network and the implementation of repairs. As of September, about 19% of the company's investment and 31% of the repair program have been implemented.

In the “Sofia-East“ region, there are a large number of emergency shutdowns, with the duration of some of them being more than two months. According to Petrova, only five teams are maintained to eliminate the hundreds of accidents. Among the possible long-term solutions for the financial and technical condition of the company, she also mentioned the concession.

The decision on the „Belene“ NPP will be part of a strategy until 2050.

The Energy Minister did not rule out the possibility that the „Belene“ NPP will be built in Bulgaria, instead of selling the equipment for the plant. Among the options discussed is the implementation of the project with Ukrainian participation and European financing.

According to Petrova, the final decision should be included in the country's new energy strategy until 2050. The draft of the strategy is expected by the end of the year.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg