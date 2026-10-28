Andrey Gyurov denied meeting with Peevski and attacked the campaign

Presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov denied having met with Delyan Peevski and described the claim as part of an election campaign based on lies. He commented on the topic in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV.

The reason for his words was a claim by Petar Vitanov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ that Gyurov had met with Peevski. “Imagine how untenable a campaign must be to resort to such desperate lies“, the candidate said. He was categorical: “I have not met him“.

Criticism of the actions of the authorities

Gyurov also commented on a statement by Rumen Radev, according to which his position on the arrested mayors of the MRF is a form of rapprochement with Delyan Peevski. In response, the candidate said: “We see that the prime minister is throwing himself into the breach again. He sees that the campaign has failed and now he must take it under manual control.“

In his words, using the press center of the Council of Ministers for election campaigning is undignified. “No one has ever allowed themselves to do this. And the press center's comments on how the supreme leader should be covered remind me a bit of the situation in “The Hunger Games“, said Gyurov.

He specified that he had neither defended nor attacked the arrested mayors. “I said that it seemed to me like a failed deal between the authorities and Peevski, and that we expect to see results from the investigations“, the candidate explained.

The dispute over campaign messages

According to Gyurov, the elections will not be decided in party headquarters, but by the citizens. “Our task was to give Bulgarians the opportunity to make their choice and see that the match is not a foregone conclusion“, he said.

The candidate said that the sociological agencies had assigned a significant difference, but support for him had increased threefold during the campaign.

Gyurov accused Iliana Yotova's campaign of creating fictional enemies, lies and suggestions. As examples, he cited allegations of abolishing the Cyrillic alphabet, sending soldiers to Ukraine and meetings with Delyan Peevski.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg