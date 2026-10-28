The European Commissioner for Budget is coming to Bulgaria for two days

The European Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration Piotr Serafin will be visiting Bulgaria on October 29 and 30. The main topic of his talks will be the next long-term budget of the European Union for the period 2028-2034.

On the first day of the visit, Serafin will talk with Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev and Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the management of European funds, Atanas Pekanov.

At 10:00 a.m., the Commissioner will open the conference “The Next Multiannual Financial Framework: Priorities and Principles“ in Sofia. The organizers are the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria, the Embassy of Poland and the Sofia office of the European Council on Foreign Policy.

Talks on regional and technological funding

On 30 October, Serafin will meet with representatives of the National Association of Municipalities. The focus will be on the regional dimension of the national and regional partnership plans in the next financial framework.

Later, the Commissioner and Atanas Pekanov will talk with representatives of Bulgarian technology companies. The program also includes a visit to projects implemented with investments from the EU budget.

The visit is part of Serafin's European tour, during which he is consulting with member states on the priorities of the budget after 2027. So far, the Commissioner has visited 22 EU countries. The main topics of the talks include simplifying complex funding procedures, reducing administrative burdens and improving transparency.

The European Commission has proposed that the EU budget for 2028-2034 be worth almost €2 trillion. Among the issues discussed are reducing overlapping rules and facilitating access to European funding.

„We want to remove unnecessary complexity, improve cooperation and create a working environment in which people can thrive“, said Piotr Serafin on his work to modernise European public administration.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg