Minister Vassilev in Burgas: Digital infrastructure will create new opportunities for the region

The large-scale project for digital connectivity from Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan, the Black Sea to Sofia - Kardesa, is expected to reach Bulgaria in 2027. This became clear from the words of the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev, who participated in the International Forum “Black Sea 2030: Security - Sustainability - Innovation“ in Burgas today.

“The project will allow for better connectivity for data exchange. It opens up another opportunity for the Black Sea region and Burgas“, said the Minister. In his words, data is the driving force of the knowledge economy and high added value.

Minister Vassilev, together with the European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva and representatives of the European Space Agency, the academic community and business, discussed the topic of innovation and technology for the Black Sea region.

During the forum, he emphasized that the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation is actively working on creating a clear, transparent and accessible principle for technology transfer. The goal is for the developments of scientists and researchers to be encouraged and turned into products and services that solve specific problems.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the BRAIN++ Artificial Intelligence Factory in Sofia Tech Park, which will provide new opportunities and greater access to computing power for Bulgarian scientists and entrepreneurs. In his words, maximum access of business to the state scientific and technological infrastructure must be ensured.

He also stated to those present that this week the Council of Ministers had also approved a draft memorandum for the priority investment project “High-tech Industrial Park and Space and Defense Development Center - Dobroslavtsi“. The aim of the project is to provide conditions for the development of production facilities, technology companies, infrastructure for scientific research and development, as well as the construction of accompanying specialized infrastructure necessary for servicing high-tech industries of strategic importance. He also noted the successes of the Bulgarian company Endurosat.

Minister Vassilev, European Commissioner Zaharieva and the Mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov visited the specialized exhibition “Technologies for a Secure and Sustainable Black Sea“, which is part of the international forum. The expo area presented innovative solutions, technologies and good practices in support of security, sustainable development, energy and transport connectivity, digitalization, maritime activities and environmental protection.