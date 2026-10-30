In the "Topli Dol" tunnel on the "Hemus" motorway, work is underway on the drainage chutes, sidewalks and waterproofing

In the "Topli Dol" tunnel on the "Hemus" motorway in the Sofia pipe this week - October 26 to November 1, about 210 m of waterproofing have been laid on both sides of the facility. Sidewalk blocks with a length of 66 m on the right and 78 m on the left have been filled. The crushed stone with which the excavations for installing the drainage chutes were filled has been completely removed. The excavation is located in the roadway, directly next to the sidewalks and is 80 cm to 1 m deep and 70 cm wide. The cleaned section is 240 m to the left and 60 m to the right of the facility.

290 linear drains from the system for removing flammable and toxic liquids from the roadway have been installed. The arches of the pre-portal frames on both sides of the tunnel have been cleaned. Preparatory activities for the installation of two pairs of fans continue.

The work of the site is in a two-shift mode.

Current information on the temporary organization of traffic and the progress of the repair activities can be found in the special section “Topli dol“ on the website of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency. The Agency team will provide regular updates on the facility's repairs and is available for additional questions and clarifications.