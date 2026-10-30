Yotova explained the inaccuracies in the debate with Gyurov

Iliyana Yotova explained the controversial moments in her speech during the presidential debate with Andrey Gyurov. The presidential candidate commented on the topics of the arrests of mayors from the MRF, the pardons of convicted criminals and the role of the prosecutor's office.

According to Yotova, one of the inaccuracies is related to the claim that Gyurov defined the arrests of mayors from the MRF as a “new Revival protest“. She asked why he did not deny his thesis during the debate.

„Why did he not deny his thesis last night?“

Yotova told bTV that when discussing the case, the emphasis should not shift to communist repression when there are accusations from the prosecutor's office. She added that another topic in the debate was the pardons of convicted criminals.

„I preferred the cleanest option - to conduct an investigation by the prosecutor's office,“ said Yotova. She also said that at this stage there is no reason to doubt the expertise and called on former Justice Minister Nadezhda Yordanova not to make statements that would be difficult to explain later.

In her television appearance, Yotova also commented on Boyko Borisov's decision to support Andrey Gyurov. She stated that this was his personal choice and that he did not expect it to change the course of the campaign.

The presidential candidate indicated that he expects the choice to be made by Bulgarian citizens and that he does not differentiate between voters. She described dialogue as important for the political process.

Yotova also spoke about her relationship with Rumen Radev. She described their nearly ten-year joint work as one of the best periods in her political career and stated that she was proud of what she had achieved.