Pulev: 170 million euros through the Fund of Funds will support municipal and infrastructure projects in Southern Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev visited Gotse Delchev, where he held a meeting with the mayor of the municipality Vladimir Moskov and representatives of local businesses. The main emphasis in the talks was placed on the activation of specific measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises and regional development, reducing the administrative burden for business and creating a more favorable environment for investments.

„There is a need for a better business environment, less administration, shorter deadlines and more digitalization. That is why we are talking directly with business and companies“, emphasized Pulev.

He recalled that easing the business environment and reducing regulations are commitments made to Bulgarian citizens and businesses.

The meetings also discussed the activation of new European financial instruments to support business and regions. Pulev announced that a program with a total resource of 170 million euros has been opened for the Southern region under the Fund of Funds, which includes nearly 120 million euros of public funding and an expected attraction of another 50 million euros of private capital. “For Gotse Delchev and the municipalities in Southern Bulgaria, there is a real financial resource under the new program. It is aimed at municipal projects for all types of infrastructure - from tourism and culture to energy efficiency. It is important to emphasize that these are tools for municipal projects that can also be implemented with the participation of private capital“, Pulev pointed out.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the role of public-private partnerships in the implementation of projects with long-term economic impact, the modernization of infrastructure and the more efficient use of public resources. He emphasized that clear rules, transparent procedures and accountability are key to the successful implementation of such projects and the protection of the public interest.

During the meeting with Mayor Vladimir Moskov, key infrastructure projects and priorities for the development of the Gotse Delchev municipality and the region were discussed. Emphasis was placed on the opportunities for modernization of the infrastructure, attracting investments and using European financial instruments for the implementation of projects.

“Our task is to activate working tools that reach business and municipalities. We want European funds to be transformed into real investments, modern infrastructure, more competitive enterprises and more jobs“, added Alexander Pulev.

According to him, the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry will continue its work with local authorities and businesses to identify the specific needs of the regions and direct financial and investment instruments to projects with measurable results.