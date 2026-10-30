Bear roaming near Kresna

Special traps are being placed in the Kresna region to capture a bear that has been repeatedly spotted near settlements. The Executive Forestry Agency organized the operation together with the State Forestry in Kresna, the Ministry of Interior, WWF and the Directorate of “Pirin National Park“.

The traps are designed to capture the animal safely. The bear will then be sedated by specialists and relocated to a suitable natural environment, away from settlements. There it will be released.

How people should react in the event of an encounter

The measures aim to limit the risk of dangerous encounters and ensure the safety of both local residents and visitors, as well as the animal itself. The Executive Forestry Agency urges people not to approach the bear, not to try to chase it away and not to attempt to capture it on their own.

“When encountering a bear, people should remain calm, move away slowly and call 112 as soon as possible”, the Executive Forestry Agency urges.

Currently, the operation is in the stage of setting traps. The specialists involved in the operation will take care of capturing, moving and releasing the bear.