Karakachanov: Borisov supported Gyurov, this is another set-up

Krassimir Karakachanov defined Boyko Borisov's support for Andrey Gyurov as part of another political “set-up“ and called on voters to support Iliyana Yotova in the run-off for president on November 1.

“Boyko Borisov supported Gyurov. Expected. After his partner Delyan Peevski campaigned for Gyurov, this was logical to expect“, said Karakachanov. He accused Borisov, Peevski and the “Petrokhanites“ from PP-DB that they have made a new political agreement, which he described as “disgusting“.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov signed a declaration calling for support for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev in the second round. The document appeals to citizens who define themselves as patriots and defenders of Bulgaria's European and Euro-Atlantic orientation to vote for the presidential candidate pair.

In the first round, the following candidates reached the runoff: the couples Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev. Yotova and Valchev are number 25 on the ballot, and Gyurov and Kandev – number 4. The vote will be held on November 1.

Karakachanov called on citizens not to give up voting because of bad weather.

„This time on November 1, we should not go mushroom picking and be afraid of bad weather. We should go out and vote with number 25 for Iliyana Yotova.“

He ended his call with a sharp political comment against the participants in the alleged agreement.