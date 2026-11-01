The presidential runoff begins

Voting in the presidential runoff in Bulgaria began at exactly 7:00 a.m. Voters choose between the presidential candidate pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev.

The polling stations will be open until 8:00 p.m. If there are voters who have not been able to vote, the election day can be extended by up to one hour, but no later than 9:00 p.m.

Both pairs reached the second round

The runoff was scheduled after in the first round on October 25, neither candidate pair received the necessary support to elect a president and vice president.

The Central Election Commission announced that 1,525,034 people voted out of a total of 6,584,025 voters on the lists. The turnout is 23.16 percent.

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev received 528,951 valid votes, or 34.759 percent. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev are in second place with 486,232 votes, or 31.952 percent.

What happens after the end of the vote

„In the elections held on October 25, 2026, no president and vice president of the republic were elected“, the Central Election Commission announced.

After the end of the vote, the section election commissions will report the results and hand over the ballot papers to the regional election commissions. The CEC will summarize the data from the country and from the sections outside Bulgaria before announcing the official result.

Voters exercise their right to vote with an identity card or personal passport in accordance with the requirements of the electoral legislation. In the sections outside the country, voting is held at local time in the same time range.