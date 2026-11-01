The runoff: 6.6 million people have the right to vote

In the runoff for president and vice president on Sunday, 6,599,048 people have the right to vote. Their number is larger than in the first round because of the Bulgarians who came of age during the current election week.

The presidential candidate pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev participate in the decisive vote. In the first round, Yotova received nearly 3 percentage points more votes than Gyurov.

Day of reflection and voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The election campaign ends at midnight, when the day of reflection begins. From this moment on, political campaigning and the publication of data from sociological surveys are prohibited.

On Sunday, voters will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A total of 12,683 polling stations will open their doors in Bulgaria and abroad. Voting machines are available in 11,902 polling stations, and voting with a paper ballot is planned in just over 3,000.

When are the results expected

After the end of election day, the sectional election commissions must count the votes, prepare the protocols and hand over the ballot papers within 24 hours.

The first results from the Central Election Commission are expected 48 hours after the vote. The final data must be announced within three days after election day – by November 4.

“There will be results by Wednesday at the latest“, said CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova.

She pointed out that this time the counting of the receipts should be done faster.

Sources: nova.bg